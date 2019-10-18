|
Darrel Stephens
Darrel G. Stephens, 94, of Oklahoma City, formerly of New Blaine, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Nov. 17, 1924, in Scranton to Buford and Inez Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lorena May Stephens on May 22, 2005.
He is survived by his three daughters, Valetia Wellborn and her husband Dolph of New Blaine, Gwen Norman and her husband Randy of Edmond, Okla., and Alpha Sturgell and her husband Donnie of Blanchard, Okla.; seven grandchildren, LaVonna Wellborn, Laquita Sory and her husband Harold, Jason Sturgell and his wife Kerensa, Emily Brown and her husband Dan, Melanie Connelly and her husband Brian, Travis Sturgell and his wife Courteney and Shelby Norman and his wife Lindsay; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Sue Looper of Washington, Okla..
Burial was at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine. Arrangements were under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home in Blanchard.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 23, 2019