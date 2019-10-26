|
David Bunting
David Graham Bunting, 66, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Vincent's Infirmary in Little Rock after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Lynwood and Ruth Bunting. David graduated from Hall High School in Little Rock. He attended the University of Arkansas and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was a self-employed owner of a golf distributorship. David was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and Maumelle Country Club since 1975.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Harper; a brother, Gary Bunting; and a sister-in-law, Linda Core.
David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Rhinehart Bunting; two daughters, Michelle Joseph and Lindsey Robertson; two sons, Nicholas Allen and Christopher Spencer Bunting; five grandchildren, Logan and Colin Joseph, Laine Harris, Peyton Robertson and Christian Robertson; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Rhinehart.
Celebration of David's life was held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 30, 2019