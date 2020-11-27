David McKillin

Father David McKillin, O.S.B., monk of Subiaco Abbey, Subiaco, strengthened with the Sacraments and the prayers of his brother monks, died Nov. 24, 2020. At the time of his death, Father David was 91 years old and had been a professed monk for 60 years and a priest for 44 years.

Robert Henry McKillin was born April 14, 1929, in St. Louis. He received his elementary education at Racola Elementary School in Old Mines, Mo. When he was ready to begin his secondary education, the family moved back to St. Louis, where he attended the parish high school of St. Michael and then transferred to the archdiocesan high school De Andries and graduated with the class of 1948.

He attended St. Louis University before his entry into the U.S. Armed Forces, serving in Korea from 1951-53. Returning to civilian life, he completed a Bachelor of Science degree at St. Louis University and later worked in St. Louis as a supervisor at National Lead Co.

Drawn to a religious vocation in the Benedictine way of life, Robert McKillin entered St. Pius X Monastery in Pevely, Mo., where he professed his vows as a monk on Dec. 8, 1959, receiving the name David. By 1974, he chose to take another step in monastic life and studied at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, where he received an Master of Arts degree in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 24, 1976, at Sacred Heart Church in Festus, Mo.

For three decades, Father David served his community as director of development, treasurer, business manager, vocation director, novice master/formation director, subprior and prior. Also, he was in demand as a retreat master and spiritual director at other religious houses. In 1990, when St. Pius X Abbey was no longer able to function as a viable institution, Father David transferred his Benedictine vow of stability to Subiaco Abbey.

Father David's assignments in Arkansas were almost identical to those he previously had in Missouri. He served as treasurer, business manager, subprior, director of the Abbey Health center, development director, as well as devoting his time and expertise to spiritual direction and retreat work.

On May 24, 2001, Father David marked his 25th anniversary of priestly ordination. Because it had been his desire to lead an eremitical life, Father David was assigned to live as a hermit with a ministry of prayer. Six months later he responded to the chaplaincy request of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. From June 2002 through June 2015, Father David served as Chaplain to the Sisters. Increasing immobility and physical decline led to him requesting to be recalled to Subiaco in June 2015. Upon his return to the Abbey, Father David remained active in community life until his health went into its final decline.

Father David is survived by his sister, Mary Susan Ealum, who resides in St. Louis.

A Christian Wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Saint Benedict Church in Subiaco. Interment will be at the Abbey Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.



