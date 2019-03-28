|
Debbie Berry
Debbie (Fox) Berry, 59, of Scranton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Clarksville.
Graveside service was held Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Meinrad Catholic Cemetery in Prairie View under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard; two sons, Scott and Zachary Berry, both of Scranton; seven sisters, Lawrence Copeland, Gloria Goodin, Carolyn Ward, Cindy Schluterman, Cherry Kremer, Nancy Neumeier and Mary Koch; and five brothers, John, Jim, David, Don and Richard Fox.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 3, 2019
