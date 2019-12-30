|
Della Adams
Della Lorene (Phillips) Adams entered her heavenly home the evening of Dec. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1938 in Driggs to Henry A. Phillips and Ruby (Fox) Phillips. Her church home, Woodlawn Baptist Church in South Austin, Texas, was a source of fellowship and joy.
She has been reunited with her husband, Arthur Adams; her parents; and a sister, Mary (Phillips) Johnson.
Her legacy of love lives on in her children, Della (Adams) Meadows and husband Darryl of Corpus Christi, Texas, and David Adams and wife Robin of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Christian Canales, McKenzie Johnson, Jonathan Adams, Eric Adams and Zachary Adams; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jane Coget, Patsy Williams and Shirley Phillips, all of Paris; and a brother, Henry "Buddy" Phillips of Paris.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Arrangements were under the direction of Biggers Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas.
Published in Paris Express on Jan. 8, 2020