Donna Green
Donna Arlene Green, who resided in Paris, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born June 26, 1939, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Thomas and Ruth (Smith) Boyd. She was 81 years old. Donna was a 1957 graduate of Lavaca High School, where she loved and lettered in basketball for the Golden Arrows. She was co-owner and operator of Spanish-American Restaurant in Paris for 25 years, where she was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Darrell Agee.
She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Ron of the home; a son, Scott Green of Paris; two daughters, Lorrie Green and spouse Sunday Mininni of Holiday Island and Kimberly Green of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Joshua Green and wife Meagen and Zachary Green and wife Katie; and five great-grandchildren.
No services are currently planned due to the pandemic. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shoal Bay Animal Haven, 392 N. AR 197, New Blaine, AR 72851; or FurGet Me Not, 1256 N. AR 309, Paris, AR 72855.
