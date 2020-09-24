Donnie Phillips Sr.
Donnie Phillips Sr., 70, a resident of Scranton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Brickeys to Earnest Alee and Lillie Mae (Rogers) Phillips.
Donnie married Jane Snow on Sept. 20, 1975, in Shannon Hills. He spent his working years in retail sales for several companies including Coca Cola, Borden Dairy and Murry Biscuit. After his sales career, he was an entrepreneur and owned numerous businesses. In his spare time, he was an avid Razorbacks and National Hot Rod Association fan. He raced drag and dirt track cars and sponsored and coached his children's sports teams while they were growing up.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Mark, Harvey, Arvin, Marvin and William; and six sisters, Lois, Alma, Wilma, Shirley, Martha and Alline.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Jane (Snow) Phillips of Scranton; four sons, Donnie Phillips Jr. and wife Bobbie of Dunnellon, Fla., Kevin Phillips of Fayetteville, Jerel Phillips of Bella Vista and Brian Phillips and wife Lindsey of Bentonville; five grandchildren, Ashley, Allen Ray, Madison, Ally and Ian; a great-grandson, Xzavier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Meinrad Catholic Church in Prairie View with visitation to follow from 1-1:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Father John Miranda officiating and burial to follow at Wares Chapel Cemetery in Dublin, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
In compliance with ADH guidelines, indoor attendance is limited to 100 people at one time. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Pallbearers will be Jason and Justin Lipsmeyer, Brenden Barnes, Nick Pitchford, Chuck Farnam and Mark Jennings.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
