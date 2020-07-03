Doris Komp
Doris C. (Frederick) Komp, age 82, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Doris was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Subiaco to Herman Joseph and Rose M. (Von der Heide) Frederick. She was united in marriage to Rufus Joseph Komp on May 21, 1956, in Subiaco.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Herman and wife Angeline, Lawrence and Louis and wife Maggie.
She is survived by her husband, Rufus; four children, Debbie Bell (Rick) of Wichita, Kan., Gary Komp (Candy) of Assaria, Kan., Ron Komp (Paula) of Clearwater, Kan., and Jeff Komp (Kim) of Wichita; four brothers, Raymond Frederick (MaryAnn), Gus Frederick (Betty), Tom Frederick (Jeanette) and Anthony Frederick (Mary Catherine); a sister-in-law, Jeanette (widow of Lawrence) Frederick, all of Subiaco, AR; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass was heldTuesday, July 7 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte, KS. Arrangements were under the direction of Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, Kan.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, 11000 S.W. Boulevard, Wichita, KS 67215; or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
.