Elden Thomas
Elden Chester Thomas, age 82, of Delaware went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Paris to the late Selven Chester and Jennie Case Thomas. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Midway, a U.S. Army veteran, a 1954 graduate of Paris High School and a 1976 graduate of Riverside City College in Riverside, Calif., where he completed his diploma requirements for Fire Science and Administration. Eldon devoted his entire life to public safety and spreading the gospel as a music minister for 35 years and then as an ordained minister for 19 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Orval E. Thomas and his wife Virginia; two sisters, Helen Joyce Granger and Betty Jean Wimberly and her husband Ray; one niece, Sheri Thomas Jones; and one brother-in-law, Jeff Vangundy.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years and the love of his life, Allie Uella Wurst Thomas; three sons, James "Mike" Michael Thomas and his wife Carolyn and their daughter Kalyn Michele Thomas, the Rev. Gary Lynn Thomas and his wife Carol and their two daughters Stephanie Nicole Thomas and Brittany LeaAnn Thomas and Gregory Alan Thomas and his two children Easton Grant Thomas and Madilyn Claire Thomas; one brother, the Rev. B.J. Thomas and his wife Sondra; one sister, Ann Marie Vangundy; good friend and brother-in-law, Charles Granger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Deleware with Pastors Gary L. Thomas and B.J. Thomas officiating. Burial was at Graves Cemetery in Delaware. Arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 17, 2019