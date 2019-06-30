|
|
Elmo Price
Elmo Burton Price, 95, of Branch passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Branch. He was born Nov. 29, 1923, in Branch to the late Mathie and Beatrice Price. He was a member of and a deacon of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church and a dairy and cattle farmer. He was a graduate of Branch High School. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, a County Line School Board member and a member of the Arkansas Soil Conservation Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby; a brother, Ray; a sister-in-law, Billie; a son-in-law, C.L. Vest; and a great-grandson, Ty Wade.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with the Revs. Jeremy Flanagan and Larry Huffman officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Vest and Lana Slone and husband Herschel; a brother, Olen Price and wife Marolyn; grandchildren, Melissa Moore and husband Jim, Tina Smith and husband J.C., Angie Haney and husband Steve, Cory Vest and wife Jessica, Julie Rachuy and husband Ryan and Jeremy Flanagan and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Chelsea Moore, Clint Moore and wife Taylor, Ben Wade, Justin and Dalton Haney, Kaitlyn, Caden, Conner and Caleb Vest, Rylee, Jillian and Gabriel Rachuy and Luke Flanagan.
Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Paris Express on July 1, 2019