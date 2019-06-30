Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Chapel
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary Chapel
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmo Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmo Price


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmo Price Obituary
Elmo Price
Elmo Burton Price, 95, of Branch passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Branch. He was born Nov. 29, 1923, in Branch to the late Mathie and Beatrice Price. He was a member of and a deacon of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church and a dairy and cattle farmer. He was a graduate of Branch High School. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, a County Line School Board member and a member of the Arkansas Soil Conservation Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby; a brother, Ray; a sister-in-law, Billie; a son-in-law, C.L. Vest; and a great-grandson, Ty Wade.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with the Revs. Jeremy Flanagan and Larry Huffman officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Vest and Lana Slone and husband Herschel; a brother, Olen Price and wife Marolyn; grandchildren, Melissa Moore and husband Jim, Tina Smith and husband J.C., Angie Haney and husband Steve, Cory Vest and wife Jessica, Julie Rachuy and husband Ryan and Jeremy Flanagan and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Chelsea Moore, Clint Moore and wife Taylor, Ben Wade, Justin and Dalton Haney, Kaitlyn, Caden, Conner and Caleb Vest, Rylee, Jillian and Gabriel Rachuy and Luke Flanagan.
Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Paris Express on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now