Etta Gonzalez
Etta Faye Gonzalez, who resided in Paris, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Paris to the late W.O. Green and Magnolia (Lee) Green. She was 84 years old. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Green and Thelma Ezell; and one grandson, Gregory Hughey. Etta Faye was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with Elvia Gonzalez officiating. Burial will be at Mount Salem Cemetery, located south of Paris, near Mount Magazine, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Martin Gonzalez; two daughters, Carolyn Young and husband David of Paris and Lydia Hughey and husband Roger of Ratcliff; one son, Christopher Martin Gonzalez and wife Vicki of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Young, Jeremy Young, Jason Hughey, Colton Gonzalez, Kenneth Ezell and Robert Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Gonzalez, Craig Layes and Luis Labrada.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 17, 2019