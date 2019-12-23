Home

White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Therese Cath. Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St Therese Cath. Church
Evalin Ulrich


1936 - 2019
Evalin Ulrich Obituary
Evalin Ulrich
Evalin E. Ulrich, 83, family matriarch and lifelong resident of Riverside, Mo., passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital ICU. Evalin was born in Arkansas on Feb. 6, 1934, to Arley Dale Boren and Ina Lea (Walden). She graduated mid-term from Derby High School in 1954, finished the school year by earning her cosmetology license in Wichita, Kan., then returned to graduate with her class in 1955. One week later, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard A. Ulrich at St. Joseph Church in Paris on Aug. 23 1955. A few months later, she sailed to Germany to join her husband who was stationed there for a two-year tour.
Evalin was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church since 1973. She volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary and the TWA-UMW Lodge for many years. Recently, she applied for membership to Daughters of the Revolution and was working on application for the Mayflower Society. She loved flowers, gardening, reading books and bird watching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Harold Boren; and a sister, Ina Mae Gack of Roseville.
Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Ulrich of Riverside; two daughters, Denise Ulrich Pilcher Hall of Riverside and Deborah Cuno of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Velma Reed of Ratcliff; three grandchildren, Amber Pilcher and Richard Hall, both of Riverside, and Jessica Ulrich Maughmer of Nebraska; and five great-grandchildren, Kayla, Vanessa, Abrianna, Jaxson and Teagan Maughmer, all of Nebraska, Charlotte Richards of Riverside and baby Hall not yet born of Riverside. She is also survived by her special family, Katherine and Richard Heaviland and their daughters Tiffany and Danielle and their grandchildren Kaylin, Mackenna, Krystalyn, Cason, Eric, Hunter and Steven and Nichole Stewart and her daughters Cheyenne and Bailey.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, Mo.
Published in Paris Express on Jan. 1, 2020
