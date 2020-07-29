1/1
Faye Newman
1929 - 2020
Faye Marie Newman, age 91, of Broken Arrow, Okla., passed into heaven on July 25, 2020. She was a twin born March 25, 1929, in Paris to Roy Elmer Hillian and Mattie Mae (Hampton) Hillian. She married Ralph W. Newman on March 8, 1951; they were married for 47 years.
She loved God with all of her heart. Faye had a passion for making cards for all occasions and sent them to friends and family. She was known for her infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit and spotlessly clean home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Newman; her parents, Roy and Mae Hillian; seven brothers, Elvis, Clayton, Roy Jr., Ronald, Donald, Bill and Opal; and her twin sister, Farris.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Newman) Spriggs and husband Johnny of Broken Arrow; a granddaughter, Amanda (Spriggs) Sloan and husband Brent of Broken Arrow; two sisters, Edna Lee of Charleston and Pat Davis of Magazine; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Ellsworth Cemetery in Subiaco. Funeral service arrangements are under the direction of Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service in Muskogee.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.bradleyfuneralservice.com.

Published in Paris Express from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
