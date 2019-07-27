|
Floyd Scott
Floyd Scott, 79, of Van Buren passed away July 24, 2019. He was born March 2, 1940, in Paris. He was a truck driver and attended Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lela Scott; brothers, Gene, Jesse and Harold Scott; sister, Mary Wamoth; and daughter, Susan Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Scott of the home; son, Bobby Scott of Van Buren; daughters, Kathy and Cindy Scott of Fort Smith and Angela Slightom of Booneville; brothers, Billy Scott and Jack Scott (Geneva) of Fort Smith; sisters, Betty Enmon, Lillie May McGuire (Danny) and Judy Kay McGuire (Robert), all of Paris; grandchildren, Bobby Ray Scott, Nathan Ira Scott, Heather Nicole, Maeghan House, Andrew Scottand (Breanna), Brooklyinn Slightom and Malachi Slightom; great-grandchildren, Zach, Ethan and Madion Scott, Brandon Roper, Olivia Scott, Paige Roper, Payton Parr, Zayne, Zaria, Rebel Bane and Kathlyinn Scott and Lylimae House; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Lighthouse Tabernacle officiated by Pastor Wayne Looney.
Visitation only will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
Published in Paris Express on July 31, 2019