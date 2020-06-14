Forrest Potts
Forrest Potts
Forrest Wayne Potts, age 75, of Paris died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1945, in Russellville, Ala. Forrest was a retired food vendor. He was an avid sports fan and a huge supporter of Paris Eagles athletics and the Paris School District. He attended Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Paris and Biker Church near Paris.
He is survived by two sons, Harold Potts and wife Shelley of Paris and Ronny Reese of Tahlequah, Okla.; three daughters, Lynn Sill and husband Kenny of Quinton, Okla., Angela Potts of Paris and Waynette Rice of Baraga, Mich.; a brother, Glen Jones of Paris; four sisters, Carolyn Jones and Sheila Fairbanks, both of Paris, Dorothy Perrault of Kingman, Ariz., and Kaye McDaniel of Fulton, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Miller officiating. Burial of cremains will be at Baxley Cemetery at a later date. Services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Dikeman, Jamie Wells, Slim Wilson, Mike Berg and Brannon Krigbaum.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Paris Express from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
