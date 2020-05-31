Gary Price

Gary Price, 52, of Charleston died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.

Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.

He is survived by his mother and stepdad, Shirley and Robert Brown; a brother, Terry Price; and two stepbrothers, Craig and Scott Brown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store