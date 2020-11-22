1/1
Geneva Bornmann
Geneva C. Bornmann, age 87, of Paris passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Logan County, near Paris, to William Roscoe O'Bar and Lillie Core O'Bar.
Geneva was a homemaker and a seamstress. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twins, Ronald and Donald; and three sisters, Lucille Haycox, LaRue Lee and Faye O'Bar.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob Bornmann; a son, David Bornmann of Paris; a daughter, Lynn Bornmann Fischer and husband Alex of Palm City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Heather Conte and husband Giancarlo, Alicia Blackard and Ryan Bornmann and wife Brittany; and five great-grandchildren, Viviana Conte, Zoey Hice, Emma Bornmann, Rylan Bornmann and Koby Bornmann.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Caulksville Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Clyde Vire, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. There will be no formal family visitation.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Paris Express from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
