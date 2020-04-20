|
|
Gordon Whorton
Gordon Joseph Whorton, 62, died April 17, 2020, at his home in Seneca, Mo., after a hard fight with cancer. Gordon was born Aug. 11, 1957, in Fort Smith but was known in Paris. The most important things in Gordon's life were his wife and children. He worked hard to provide for them and loved them with every ounce of love in his body. He was always happy, full of life and funny. Gordon served his country in the U.S. Army from 1979 until his retirement in 2001. He married Dorothy Tellier on Nov. 29, 1982, in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Willard Tellier.
In addition to his wife, Gordon is survived by a daughter, Barbara E. Corbell of Greenwood and her four children Brooke, Emily, Charles and Grace and a great-grandchild; a son, Glenn Tellier of Long Lane, Mo., and his four children Jewellian, Zackary, Gage and Aleighsha and three great-grandchildren; a son, William Tellier of Montana; a son, Ernest E. Whorton of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and his six children Haylie, Abigail, Luralye, Teryn, Aliyas and Neelan; and a host of extended family.
Family-held celebration of life service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home in Seneca.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 29, 2020