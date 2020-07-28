1/1
Henry Koch
Henry Koch
Henry J. Koch, 94, a resident of Paris, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Paris to Mathias and Mary (Beshoner) Koch.
Henry served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his military service, he spent his working years as the owner and operator of Koch Trucking. Henry was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Wilma Pauline (Gabbard) Koch; a daughter, Susan Loraine Koch; four brothers, Louis, Bob, Anton and George Koch; and a sister, Pauline Brown.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Michael Koch of Paris; three daughters, JoAnn Aparicio and Kathy Davis, both of Caulksville, and Karyn Elliott of Conway; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rose Marie Tolbert of Booneville and Florence Mars of Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass was held Friday, July 31 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard was at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Paris Express from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
