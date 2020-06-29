Herman Borden
Herman Ray Borden, who resided near Ozark, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Logan County, near Roseville. He was born Dec. 18, 1961, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Glen Odale Borden and Wedonia (Potts) Borden. He was 58 years old. Herman was a self-employed mechanic and attended First Christian Church in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Glen, Thomas and Norman Borden.
He is survived by his companion, Mary Ross of Ozark; a sister, Tammy Borden of Paris; a brother, Dale Borden of Huntsville, Ala.; and four grandchildren, Connor Colston, Logan Colston, Landon Colston and Trinity Adair.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Paris with burial at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Waylon Ross, Connor Colston, Wesley Furr, Aaron Hurst, Bryan Rogers and Dustin Rofkahr.
Published in Paris Express from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.