Ila Farmer
Ila Jean Farmer, 94, of Fort Smith passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born June 16, 1925, in Ellsworth to the late Blaine White and Sallie Inman. After World War II, she married Willie Farmer and they moved to Enid, Okla., where they raised their son, Steve. Jean and Willie moved to Fort Smith in the 1970s and joined Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willie Farmer; and a brother, J.B. White.
She is survived by a son, Steve Farmer of Frisco, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Ellsworth Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Nichols officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 4, 2020