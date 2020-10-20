Ilene Humphries
Ilene Humphries, 88, of Paris passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Paris. She was born July 9, 1932, in Dyersburg, Tenn., to Roy Owen and Sadie (Anderson) Morris.
Ilene was retired after working as a short order cook in Union City, Tenn., and at the Paris pants factory. She was always a devoted homemaker who loved to sew, especially clothing for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max T. Humphries; a son, Ricky Humphries; a grandson, Lee Greb; a brother, Rolland Morris; and Berthie Fulmer, who was always like a sister to her, and husband Fulmer.
She is survived by a daughter, Robbie Greb and husband Paul of Ratcliff; a son, Roy Max Humphries and wife Debbie of Paris; six grandchildren, Eddie Greb, Jennifer Greb, Sarah Humphries and husband Roddy, Sister Mary Edith Humphries, Heather Aguilar and husband Noe and Ashley Humphries; six great-grandchildren, Kayla Rieder and husband Andrew, Allison Fox and husband Hayden, Max Greb, Nathan Greb, Macy French and husband Julian and Trevor Greb; and two great-great-grandchildren, Harper Cotton and Charolotte Rieder.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at McKendree Cemetery, near Subiaco, officiated by Reba Rollans, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
.