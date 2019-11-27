|
|
Iva Hardin
Iva Jewell Hardin, age 90, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Johnson County Health and Rehab Center. She was born July 3, 1929, at Delaware, Ark., to the late James Roulston and Jewell Wurst Roulston. She was a member of an art group that met weekly for 10 years. She loved music and was a member of the River Mountain Strings Band.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loyd G. Hardin; a sister, Eva Berry; a brother, Sherman Roulston; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Bain.
Survivors include two children, Karen Earwood (Paul) of Delaware and Brenda Bain of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Michelle Loving (Scott) of Delaware and Christopher Bain of Clarksville; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Loving, Colton Loving, Ella Loving and Emma Loving, all of Delaware.
Funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle. Private burial was at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Christopher Bain, Scott Loving, Aaron and Ryan Swatzel and Darrell and Dennis Berry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Dec. 4, 2019