James Britton
James Edward Britton, 71, of Magazine passed from this life Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Russellville. He was born Dec. 29, 1947, in Dermott to James Edward Britton Sr. and Willasten (Mays) Britton. James had retired but was the owner of J's & T's Construction in Magazine. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended Golden City Assembly of God Church. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends that he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Britton of the home; a daughter, Talikwa Scott (Loyd) of Sugar Grove; four sons, Jonathan Britton and Jeoffrey Cameron (Holly), both of Magazine, and Trey Ratliff (Lindsey) and Joshua Britton (Katie), both of Greenbrier; four sisters, Brenda Britton of Bee Branch, Priscilla Crites of Mullhall, Okla., Sheila Cingolani of McGhee and Joan Akines of Hampton; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Golden City Assembly of God Church with burial at Rocky Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Dale Johnson, Jason Shelton, Lance Young, Bradley Terry, Nate Catlett and Jonathan Stover.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Paris Express on Nov. 13, 2019