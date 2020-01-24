|
James Burnette
James "Jim" Monroe Burnette, 78, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jim was born June 1, 1941, in Paris to the late Ila Faye Irvin and Lester Burnette. Following graduation from high school, Jim served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed a long career and retired from the Laborers' Union in California. Jim was a lifelong Christian and loved the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Burnette; his second wife, Eileen Burnette; and his son, James Burnette Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Pat Gruner of Winston-Salem, Sally Burnette (Linda) of Kernersville, N.C., and Jamie Austin (Joe) of Fountain Valley, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Rachel Gruner of Charlotte, N.C., and Jake and Avery Austin, both of Fountain Valley.
Services for Jim will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Affordable Cremations in Winston-Salem.
Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter in his memory.
Published in Paris Express on Jan. 29, 2020