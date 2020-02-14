Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for James Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Latham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Latham Obituary
James Latham
James E. Latham, 73, of Ozark, formerly of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Ozark. He was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Starkville, Miss., to Eck Latham and Betty Yates. James retired from the U.S. Navy in 1989, after serving for over 24 years and earning the rank of master chief petty officer. After his retirement from the military, he worked for Eastern Airlines and Raytheon Co. building airplanes. He was an avid golfer, a member of Little Creek Country Club and always enjoyed fishing and going to the casino with his wife, Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Latham.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Victoria (Kellar) Latham of Ozark; four sons, Jimmy Latham of Rome, Ga., David Latham and wife Alisha of Ozark and John Opperman and wife Carol of Paris and Jason Kellar and Char, both of Paris; two daughters, Jamie Dial and husband James of Sacramento, Calif., and Kathy McDaniel and husband Billy Don of Ozark; four sisters, Margaret Dukes and Bill Plaxico of Booneville, Miss., Lindo Fowler of Eupora, Miss., Patsey Woods of North Carolina and Ruby Sullivan of Starkville; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial with full military honors at Oakwood Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -