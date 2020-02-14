|
|
James Latham
James E. Latham, 73, of Ozark, formerly of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Ozark. He was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Starkville, Miss., to Eck Latham and Betty Yates. James retired from the U.S. Navy in 1989, after serving for over 24 years and earning the rank of master chief petty officer. After his retirement from the military, he worked for Eastern Airlines and Raytheon Co. building airplanes. He was an avid golfer, a member of Little Creek Country Club and always enjoyed fishing and going to the casino with his wife, Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Latham.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Victoria (Kellar) Latham of Ozark; four sons, Jimmy Latham of Rome, Ga., David Latham and wife Alisha of Ozark and John Opperman and wife Carol of Paris and Jason Kellar and Char, both of Paris; two daughters, Jamie Dial and husband James of Sacramento, Calif., and Kathy McDaniel and husband Billy Don of Ozark; four sisters, Margaret Dukes and Bill Plaxico of Booneville, Miss., Lindo Fowler of Eupora, Miss., Patsey Woods of North Carolina and Ruby Sullivan of Starkville; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial with full military honors at Oakwood Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 19, 2020