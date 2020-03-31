Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
James Lee Obituary
James Lee
James "Jack" Lee, 88, of Paris passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in Charleston. He was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Paris to his parents Willy and Pearl (Payne) Lee. Jack was a retired cattle and poultry farmer, who always loved hunting and fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ross Lee; and a brother, Buel Ray Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna (Hillian) Lee of Paris; a daughter, ReeNita Johnson and husband Thomas of Paris; a son, Doyle Lee and wife Kim of Paris; five grandchildren, Shane Lee, Sean Blake, Christopher Blake, Jessie Johnson Vines and Garret Johnson; and six great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be held at Mount Salem Cemetery in Paris. Friends and family will be invited to a public memorial service at Mount Salem Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 8, 2020
