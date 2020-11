Or Copy this URL to Share

James McCallum

James C. McCallum, 84, of New Blaine died Nov. 25, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; two daughters, Joyce Stokes and Sharon Morrell; two sons, Phillip Morrell and Kelley McCallum; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



