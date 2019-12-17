|
Janet Vire
Janet (Laster) Vire, of Clarksville, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, to her eternal home, where she now lives with her savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Janet was born Aug. 11, 1944, in the Cove Creek area of Horsehead Township, where she was delivered by her great-grandfather, Dr. R.E. King, to her parents, David King Laster and Edna Mae Ingram. Janet graduated from Clarksville High School in 1962 and married her husband, Clyde, in August of that same year. While her husband was pursuing a degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, Janet earned her degree in religious education and graduated with her husband on May 7, 1971. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville on Dec. 16, 1987. She then began teaching at Paris Elementary School, where she taught for 18 years.
Janet was a member of Roseville Baptist Church. Her husband is a Southern Baptist pastor and she faithfully served with him in several churches in three states. They included Cass Baptist Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gurdon, Bakers Creek Baptist Church in Russellville, Bushnell Baptist Church in Durant, Okla., Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas, Archview Baptist Church in Little Rock, First Baptist Church in Paris, Lamar Baptist Church and Roseville Baptist Church. In addition to these churches, Janet supported her husband when he was serving as director of missions for Clear Creek Baptist Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Edna Laster.
Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clyde Vire; a son, John Vire and wife Renea of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Cory Vire of Clarksville and Joby Vire of Ozark; a sister, Vicki Rice of North Little Rock; a niece, Christy Jackson of Clarksville; a nephew, Bart Taylor of North Little Rock; two grandnieces, Jordan and Justice Beebe; and a grandnephew, Jacob Beebe.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Clyde Vire and Robbie Jackson. Burial was at Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Pallbearers were Cory Vire, Joby Vire, Bart Taylor, Jacob Beebe, Tracy Price and Ronnie Zachary.
