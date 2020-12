Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason Rice

Jason Patrick Rice, 48, of Paris died Dec. 1, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by a sister, Miranda Rice; his biological father, Richard Murray; and two halfbrothers, Marc and Trevor Rice.



