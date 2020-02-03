Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Caulksville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Johnson Obituary
Jean Johnson
Valla Jean Johnson of Hackett, formerly of Paris, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1939 to Rayburn Harris and Stella Condley Harvel in Pope County. She was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Harris; and her husband of 45 years, John Johnson.
She is survived by seven children, Donna Strozier and husband Otis of Hackett, Chuck Parsons and wife Linda of Caulksville, Dr. Jason Johnson and wife Elizabeth of Fort Smith, Jared Johnson of the home, Jim Johnson and wife Amy of Meridian, Idaho, Joel Johnson and wife Deborah of Greenwood and John Johnson and wife Kristi of Catoosa, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Pruett and Judy Johnson; and a brother, Larry Lawrence.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Caulksville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Brandon Moore, Jon Dugan, Ray Parsons, Griffith Johnson, Kirby Vaughn, Jack Turner and Richard Rieske.
Honorary pallbearers were her caregivers, who she loved, Tracy Thornburg, Rose Shrum, Rebecca Woolsey and Pat Bray.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -