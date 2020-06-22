Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanette Wade

Jeanette Wade, 78, of Scranton died June 22, 2020.

Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, June 24 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; four daughters, Angela Dickson, Barbara Geels, Deborah Vredenburg and Jennifer Grisham; five sons, Marvin, Kevin, Mark, Harold and Greg Wade; two sisters; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



