Jeanette Wade
Jeanette Wade
Jeanette Wade, 78, of Scranton died June 22, 2020.
Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, June 24 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin; four daughters, Angela Dickson, Barbara Geels, Deborah Vredenburg and Jennifer Grisham; five sons, Marvin, Kevin, Mark, Harold and Greg Wade; two sisters; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Published in Paris Express from Jun. 22 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
