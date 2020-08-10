Jerome Geels

Jerome "Jay" Geels of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Prairie View to Ben Geels and Loretta Schneider. He owned Jay's Appliance and Parts. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling and the Knights of Columbus and served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; three sons, Jerry Geels, Danny Geels and David Geels; a sister, Mary Louise Geels; and two brothers, Harold Geels and Bernie Geels.

He is survived by a son, Ron Geels and wife Cindy of Springfield, Mo.; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Matthew Garrison officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Jim Geels, Roger Clappin, Dana Williams, Brad Williams, Fred Hyman and Barry Needham.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling, AR 72923; or St. Meinrad Church, 35 Saint Meinrad Loop, Prairie View, AR 72863.



