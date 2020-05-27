Home

Rosary
Friday, May 29, 2020
7:45 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
1943 - 2020
Jerome Klaeger Obituary
Jerome Klaeger
Jerome "Jerry" Joseph Klaeger, 76, of Subiaco passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Paris. He was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Paris to Gilbert and Cecilia (Strobel) Klaeger. Jerry retired from Cloyes Gear Co. in Subiaco after working for over 42 years in the maintenance department. He was known as a workaholic who always enjoyed being outside, working on his farm, riding horses or riding his motorcycle. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Sharum; and a brother, David Klaeger.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary "Janie" Jane (Koch) Klaeger of Subiaco; two daughters, Janet Carmack and husband Mike of Charleston and Julie Geels and husband Brian of Bentonville; a son, David Klaeger and wife Karin of Spiro; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Carmack, Zachary Carmack and wife Lindsey, Melissa White and husband Tripp, Tate Durant and wife Alisha, Karlie Osborn and husband Coleman, Lauren Klaeger, Tessa Klaeger, Cecilia Klaeger, Olivia Geels and Noah Geels; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at St. Benedict Catholic Church officiated by Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Friday at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Carmack, Noah Geels, Tate Durant, Coleman Osborn, Tripp White and Walter Strobel.
Honorary pallbearers are Jennifer Carmack, Melissa White, Karlie Osborn, Lauren Klaeger, Tessa Klaeger, Cecilia Klaeger and Olivia Geels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Subiaco Academy, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco, AR 72865.
Online guestbook is at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on May 29, 2020
