|
|
Jesse Wilson
Jesse Hardy Wilson, 52, of Paris passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 20, 1966, in New Orleans to his parents, Jesse and Alberta "Celina" Hardy. Jesse worked as a chef in many restaurants in the New Orleans area until being displaced due to Hurricane Katrina. After moving to Paris, he worked at Grapevine Restaurant in Paris and Cloyes Gear Co. in Subiaco. He loved to cook, write poetry and was a huge Louisiana State University Tigers and San Francisco Forty-Niners fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alberta "Celina" Hardy.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Barnes) Wilson of Paris; one stepson, Caleb Barnes of Subiaco; his goddaughter, Galilee Thomas of Pine Bluff; two sisters, Tyra L. Wilson-Morris and husband Keith and Trina D. Hardy, both of of New Orleans; and two brothers, David E. Hardy and William J. Hardy, both of New Orleans.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Barnes, Bubba Askins, Christopher Barnes, Cory Thomas, John Barnes II and Sal Campos.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on June 13, 2019