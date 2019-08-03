|
|
Jimmy Moffet
Jimmy Dale Moffet, who resided in Paris, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Paris to Richard Kent Moffet and Imogene (Lovelace) Moffet. He was 62 years old. Jimmy was a retired truck driver for Tyson Foods River Valley By Products in Scranton and a member of Abundant Life Church in Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and a brother, Ricky Moffet.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Burial will be at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by two sons, Clinton Moffet and Travis Edwards; his mother, Imogene Moffet; one sister, Linda Parsons; four brothers, Marvin, Tim, Mike and Steve Moffet; three grandchildren, Riley Moffet, Jackson Moffet and Tyler Jackson; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Moffet; and the mother of his children, Rhonda Mabry.
Pallbearers will be Tim, Mike, Marvin, Todd and Buddy Moffet and Chuck and Ray Parsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Dempsey White, Tom Perkins, Ron Kelm, Larry Dixon and Gaylon Bennett.
The family will visit with friends noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Published in Paris Express on Aug. 4, 2019