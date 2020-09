Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Wooten

Jimmy "Jim" Frank Wooten, 70, of Pocola died Sept. 19, 2020, in Van Buren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Rhonda Spradley; two sons, Mark Hess and Wesley Wooten; a sister, Ruth Reames; two brothers, Reames and Glen Reames; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store