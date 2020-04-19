|
J.L. McGough
J.L. McGough, 83, a resident of Delaware, Ark., formerly of Houston, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Portland to the late James Henry and Verdell (Stephenson) McGough. J.L. served his country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he spent his working years as a switchman for Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. He was a member of the United Transportation Union Local 1524. In his spare time, J.L. enjoyed recording old music, making albums for his family members, watching Arkansas Razorbacks football, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, J.L. was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jenkins; a grandchild, Jaydon McGough; and a brother, Jesse McGough.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Farnam-McGough and their son John McGough, both of Houston; a daughter, Penny Poole and husband Nolan of Morrilton; a son, Alan McGough of Amarillo, Texas; a son-in-law, Raymond Jenkins of Crossett; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Jones and husband Fawn R. of Crossett; and his first wife and the mother of Penny, Alan and Carol, Mildred Hart of Morrilton.
Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 20, 2020