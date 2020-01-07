|
Joan Leding
Joan Leding was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Paris and passed peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020, in Paris. Joan loved her children unconditionally, giving them courage as individuals and confidence to do whatever their hearts desired. After spending many years in Ozark working for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher, she continued her career and moved to northwest Arkansas working for the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Later she moved back to Paris, near her family, and worked for the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Paris Police Department, where she retired.
After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren in China and South Carolina. She was known for her cinnamon rolls and sock monkeys, which she enjoyed making for family and friends. Joan was fun-loving and generous at heart. Her laughter was contagious and if you were around her you could count on a great time or a good prank. She loved to scare and joke with people. If you were ever scared by her, that is something you didn't forget.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Selph and Irene Mabry Selph; and her loving daughter, Lori Leding, who we feel greeted her with open arms.
She is survived by her two daughters, Misty Leding Konow and husband Frank of Rock Hill, S.C., and Kelly Leding and partner Luca Di Lizio of Vicenza, Italy; a son, Shane Leding and wife Keiva of Chengdu, China; three grandchildren, Jude Konow, Isadore Leding and Hetepheres Leding; her former husband, Kenneth Leding; a sister, Eula Green of Conroe, Texas; a brother, Norman Selph Jr. of Clarksville; her mother-in-law, Mildred Leding; along with a host of family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus with Father Pius officiating and Brother Bryan Tinnin speaking. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Rosary will be said at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, prior to the service.
