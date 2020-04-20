|
|
Joanne Arendt
Joanne Christine Arendt, 86, of Paris passed away April 20, 2020, in Paris. She was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Eagle Rock, Calif., to Oliver and Barbara (Dorrance) Collins. She retired from Snowline School in San Bernardino County, Calif. She loved the ocean, traveling and spending time with her family. She was always active in her church in Sequim, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, DelMar Murray; her second husband, Joe Arendt; and two grandsons, Jonathan Anderson and Nicholas Paul Volentine.
She is survived by two daughters, Ronna Anderson of Paris and Victoria O'Meara and husband Patrick of The Dalles, Ore.; a son, Pete Taylor of Paris; a brother, David Collins and wife Cathy of Washington; seven grandchildren, Jade Ann Grove, Christopher Jones and wife Lindsey, Melissa Volentine, Mike Jones, Kevin Volentine and wife Nicole, Brenton Dean Taylor and wife Ann and Amanda Cossey and husband Jason; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 22, 2020