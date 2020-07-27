Joe Ceniceros Sr.
Joe A. Ceniceros Sr., 78, of Paris passed away July 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Big Spring, Texas, to Aurelio Ceniceros and Herlinda Castillo Ceniceros.
Joe was a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received three Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star with valor within a three-month period. He was a lifetime member of the Military Order of The Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans
, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8845 and Veterans of Vietnam.
Joe enjoyed woodworking and spending as much times as possible with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Alice White Ceniceros of Paris; three sons, Joe Ceniceros and wife Tonya of Paris, Esteban Ceniceros and wife Stephanie of Prairie Grove and Andy Ceniceros and wife Robin of Camden; two sisters, Mary Feeney and Gloria J. Flynn, both of El Paso, Texas; two brothers, Humberto Ceniceros of El Paso and Alonzo Ceniceros of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Alicia Norris, Natalie Ceniceros, Cole Ceniceros, Brooks Ceniceros and Noah Ceniceros; three stepgrandchildren, Kelby Chambers, Kelsey Greenfield and Sierra Vines; two great-stepgrandchildren, Zachary and Caroline Chambers; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside service with full military honors was held Wednesday, July 29 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services were entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
