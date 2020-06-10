John Cowie

John Cowie, 56, of Paris died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. He was born April 20, 1964, in Stuttgart to Robert G. Cowie and Bette Kay (Huck) Cowie of Paris. John attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and was a graduate of Paris High School. He was a former member of the Arkansas Army National Guard. John worked as a millwright for Galbraith Construction before deciding at age 40 to work on the oil rigs. John and Julie enjoyed traveling and working all over the country before John retired to his hometown of Paris. He wouldd tell you that he earned his living by putting his back into it, but it was his big shoulders and big heart that those around him relied on most.

John was a proud member of Paris Masonic Lodge 378. He served as lodge master in 2005 and again in 2015. He was especially involved with new Masonic brothers and was known for visiting lodges around the area as well as the country. He was serving as chaplain for his local lodge at the time of his death.

John was an avid collector of arrowheads and remnants of ancient local natives. He enjoyed fishing, fly fishing in particular, four-wheeling, playing ship, captain and crew with his younger family members and was known for his practical jokes. John enjoyed showing off his old '56 Chevy rat rod pickup truck.

Big John was a big man, a big brother and a big presence. His passing has left a big hole. He will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his mother; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Angeline Huck; his paternal grandparents, John and Betty Cowie; and his father-in-law, Jimmy Don Appleton.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julia Appleton Cowie; three brothers, George and Teri Cowie of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Louis and Kelly Cowie of Mooreville, Miss., and Charlie and Rebecca Cowie of Fayetteville; three sisters, Anne Marie and Jim Canada of Subiaco, Trish and WIllie Baumgartner of Ratcliff and Kate and Scott Roberts of Russelleville; his mother-in-law, Ann Appleton; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Clifford and Elizabeth Appleton and Mark and Beverly Friddle, all of Paris, Ashley and Lisa Appleton of Brownsville and Wendy and Dustin Duvall of Subiaco. John was uncle to 20 nephews and nieces, Hollie Studer, Noble Siegrist, Ricky Siegrist, Mitchel Evans, Angela Hicks, Jonathan Friddle, Ethan Friddle, Haylee Appleton, Cody Appleton, Britnee Appleton, Dyson Duvall, Evan Cowie, Natasha Cowie, Reuben Canada, Jacob Canada, Sam Canada, Jeremy Hice, Johnnie René Hice, Logan Cowie and Luke Cowie.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

Honorary pallbearers are his brothers of Paris Masonic Lodge 378.



