John Needham
John Ray Needham, age 76, of Russellville passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Scranton. He played basketball at Arkansas Tech University under Sam Hindsman. He dedicated over 40 years to the Pottsville School District as a coach, athletic director, teacher and mentor to many. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his son Jason. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by many. Coach Needham touched and influenced so many of his students, athletes and co-workers with his patience, kindness, compassion and his wonderful sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Ruth Needham.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Needham; a daughter, Jamie Siebenmorgen (Donnie); a son, Jason Needham (Melissa); four grandchildren, Drew Siebenmorgen (Jenn), Sadra Siebenmorgen, Grant Needham and Alivea Needham; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Isaiah Siebenmorgen; a brother, Thomas Needham (Glenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private rosary and funeral Mass was held at St. John Catholic Church with Fathers Earnest Hardesty, Mauricio Carrasco and Jack Sidler officiating, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville. Private burial was at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Morrison Bluff.
Pallbearers were Drew Siebenmorgen, Grant Needham, Randy Smith, Rickey Smith, Tony Thasher and Randy Flippo.
Memorials may be made to John Ray Needham Scholarship Fund c/o Pottsville High School, 976 Pine Ridge Road, Pottsville, AR 72858.
His online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Paris Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.