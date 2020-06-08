John Needham
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Needham
John Ray Needham, age 76, of Russellville passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Scranton. He played basketball at Arkansas Tech University under Sam Hindsman. He dedicated over 40 years to the Pottsville School District as a coach, athletic director, teacher and mentor to many. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his son Jason. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by many. Coach Needham touched and influenced so many of his students, athletes and co-workers with his patience, kindness, compassion and his wonderful sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Ruth Needham.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Needham; a daughter, Jamie Siebenmorgen (Donnie); a son, Jason Needham (Melissa); four grandchildren, Drew Siebenmorgen (Jenn), Sadra Siebenmorgen, Grant Needham and Alivea Needham; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Isaiah Siebenmorgen; a brother, Thomas Needham (Glenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private rosary and funeral Mass was held at St. John Catholic Church with Fathers Earnest Hardesty, Mauricio Carrasco and Jack Sidler officiating, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville. Private burial was at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Morrison Bluff.
Pallbearers were Drew Siebenmorgen, Grant Needham, Randy Smith, Rickey Smith, Tony Thasher and Randy Flippo.
Memorials may be made to John Ray Needham Scholarship Fund c/o Pottsville High School, 976 Pine Ridge Road, Pottsville, AR 72858.
His online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shinn Funeral Service
800 W Main St
Russellville, AR 72801
(479) 968-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved