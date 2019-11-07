|
Justin Shelton
Billy "Gunns" Justin Shelton, who resided in Magazine, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Branson, Mo. He was born June 3, 1980, in Paris to Ronnie Shelton Sr. and Erma Lou (Krigbaum) Corley. He was 39 years old. Gunns was a graduate of Magazine High School and worked for the City of Paris on a chipper truck. He loved playing softball and was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie James Shelton Sr.
He is survived by a son, Allen Case of Subiaco; his mother, Erma Corley and husband James of Magazine; his stepmother, Michelle Shelton of Booneville; three sisters, Ashley Shelton of Hartman, Cheyenne Epperson and Ciarra Luebke; three brothers, Ronnie Shelton Jr. and James Shelton, both of Magazine, and Caden Shelton of Booneville; and his grandparents, Harold and Helen Krigbaum of Paris.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Starting Point Community Church in Magazine with the Revs. J.H. Carter and Hank Weaver officiating. Burial will be at Paint Rock Cemetery, south of Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Cody Shelton, Donovan Shelton, John Settle, Justin Beggs, Topher Guerber and Troy Cooper.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Nov. 8, 2019