Keith Willems
Keith Allen Willems, 46, of Subiaco passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 3, 1972, in Fort Smith to his parents, Eberhart "Abe" and Patricia Marie (Schriver) Willems. He worked as a farmer alongside his sister, Jessica, on their family farm that was handed down from their father. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco, the Knights of Columbus Council 3787 and a volunteer firefighter for Subiaco Crossroads Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eberhart "Abe" Willems.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karen (Schluterman) Willems; two daughters, Danielle Willems of Subiaco and Rebecca Willems of Subiaco; his mother, Patricia Marie Willems of Subiaco; one sister, Jessica Hamilton and husband Cory of Paris; three special nieces, Abery Hamilton, Amden Hamilton and Allee Hamilton; and many more nieces and nephews.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco officiated by Father Mark Stengel O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Martin Schluterman, Will Schluterman, Tom Schluterman, Chris Schluterman, Bob Schluterman, Allen Bazyk, Brian Bazyk and Scott King.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Subiaco Crossroads Fire Department, Cory Hamilton, Ben Neumeier, Tony Watts, Edmond Friemel, Rylie King and Mike Berry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Subiaco Abbey, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco, AR 72865.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 15, 2019