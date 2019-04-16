|
|
Leon Askins
Harold Leon Askins, who resided in Paris, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Paris. He was born July 19, 1938, in Paris to the late Harold Askins and Minnie Cain Askins. He was 80 years old. Leon was a 1956 graduate of Paris High School. For many years, Leon owned and operated Askins Dairy Cream in Paris. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Paris since 1976 and a member of First Baptist Church of Paris. He was also a clocksmith and enjoyed repairing and making clocks. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and friends. Leon loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Paris with the Rev. Harlan Brewton officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Cagle Askins; his daughters, Deanna "Dee Dee" Lee and husband Scott of Ratcliff and Janet Chronister and husband Ron of Lavaca; his son, Dewayne "Bubba" Askins and wife Leigh Ann of Paris; a sister, Hilda Valentine of Alma; five grandchildren, Brandon, Chase, Kylie, Devyn and Tara; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Barrett and one on the way.
Pallbearers are Chase Askins, Brandon Lee, Don Willis, Tyler Daniels, Ryan Cravens and Jarred Askins.
The family will visit with friends noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at First Baptist Church of Paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 17, 2019