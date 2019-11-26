|
|
Leon Lane Sr.
Leon Lane Sr., age 75, of New Blaine passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Fort Smith. He was born July 8, 1944, in Prairie, Miss., to the late Jack Lane and Grace Greenhaw. He was a member of Yell County Wildlife Federation.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Leon Lane (Nohemi), Cyndi Brooks (Loren), Tina Landes (Dana) and Marla Morris (Larry); a brother, Robert Lane (Aracely); a sister, Bobbi Apodaca; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yell County Wildlife Federation, 10035 Wildlife Lane, Dardanelle, AR 72834.
Arrangement are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Dec. 4, 2019