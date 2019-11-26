Home

POWERED BY

Services
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Lane Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Lane Sr. Obituary
Leon Lane Sr.
Leon Lane Sr., age 75, of New Blaine passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Fort Smith. He was born July 8, 1944, in Prairie, Miss., to the late Jack Lane and Grace Greenhaw. He was a member of Yell County Wildlife Federation.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Leon Lane (Nohemi), Cyndi Brooks (Loren), Tina Landes (Dana) and Marla Morris (Larry); a brother, Robert Lane (Aracely); a sister, Bobbi Apodaca; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yell County Wildlife Federation, 10035 Wildlife Lane, Dardanelle, AR 72834.
Arrangement are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -