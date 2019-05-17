|
|
Linda Core
Linda Kay Rhinehart Core was born June 16, 1950, in Paris and passed away May 13, 2019, at Baptist Health Center in Fort Smith after a long illness. She was the daughter of Dorothy and the late Kenneth Rhinehart.
Linda graduated from Santa Maria Joint Union High School in Santa Maria, Calif., Mellie's School of Beauty in Fort Smith, Ozark Technical College (now Arkansas Tech at Ozark) and retired after 20 years of service as Logan County clerk. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris for 30 years, served as president of the County Clerks Association of Arkansas and was a member of the Committee of 100 Women of Arkansas.
Linda was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Bethel and Mae Jordan and Alfred and Maude Rhinehart; father-in-law and mother-in-law, I.J. and Pauline Core; stepdaughter, Michelle Garrett; and sister-in-law, Helen Moore.
Survivors are Linda's husband of 49 years, Mike of Paris; two daughters, Leslie Benge and husband Chris and Sandy Maddox and husband Austin; her mother, Dorothy Rhinehart; a sister, Sharon Bunting and husband David of Maumelle; four grandchildren, Emily Reese of Fort Smith, Kaden Benge, Blaine Maddox and Liam Maddox, all of Paris; two stepgrandchildren, Matney Brooks and Tyler Garrett; and three great-granddaughters.
Funeral service was held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Paris with the Rev. Harlin Brewton officiating. Burial followed at McVay Cemetery, near Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers were Gene Davis, Billy Schwartz, Jason Rhinehart, Boe Rector, B.J. Cherry and Mark Limbird.
Honorary pallbearers were Linda Brooks, Charlotte Davis, Diana Varner, Kaden Benge, Blaine Maddox and Liam Maddox.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on May 22, 2019