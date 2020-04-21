|
Linda Moore
Linda Faye Moore, who resided near Charleston, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1941, in DeWitt to the late Willie Don Cunningham and Etta V. Mathes Cunningham. She was 78 years old. Linda worked most of her career for the Department of Human Services in Fort Smith and served as secretary for Hosanna Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Les Cunningham.
She is survived by her husband, David Moore of the home; two daughters, Tammie Phillips and husband John and Tracie Dorsey and husband Kenny, both of Charleston; a sister, Janet Purdy of Little Rock; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Hosanna Cemetery, near Charleston, with the Rev. Randy Moore officiating, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be John Phillips, Kenny Dorsey, Dalton Moore, Justin Hoyt, Garrett Dorsey, Jacob Shotzman and Brendon Moore.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 22, 2020